Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Douglas Dickenson


1971 - 2020
Douglas Dickenson Obituary
FAYETTE – Douglas A. Dickenson, 48, of Route 414, Town of Fayette, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, on Monday (March 2, 2020).

Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday (March 9) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (March 10) at the funeral home with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will be in Fayette Rural Cemetery, Fayette, N.Y.

Doug was born in Auburn, N.Y. on May 9, 1971 the son of the late Harry and Phyllis (Marino) Dickenson. He was a life resident of the Town of Fayette. He has served the Seneca County Sherriff's Department as a deputy for 24 years, currently serving as a Sergeant. He is a member and current fire commissioner for the Fayette Fire Department. He was an avid hunter and loved his farm where he farmed hay, various crops, raised goats, cows and horses.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Dickenson of Fayette, N.Y., whom he married April 24, 1999; his sister, Laura Dickenson of Fayette, N.Y.; four brothers Harry Dickenson Jr. of Fayette, N.Y., John (Rhonda) Dickenson of Fayette, N.Y., Edward (Christi) Dickenson of S.C., Christopher Dickenson of Fayette, N.Y.; his sister-in-law, Darlene (Al) Campagna of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his brother-in-law, Michael Snyder of Ovid, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews; and his favorite pet dogs Harley Quinn and Sherman.

In addition to his parents, Doug was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Dickenson who died March 20, 2015.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Doug at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
