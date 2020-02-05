|
GENEVA – Douglas R. "Skip" Morrow, age 73, Geneva, passed away on Monday (February 3, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
The family will receive friends and family at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday (February 7) at the church starting. Burial will follow the Mass in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456 or to the Hydrant Hose Company No. 1, 79 Geneva St., Geneva, NY 14456.
Skip was born on March 4, 1946 in Geneva, the son of the late Ray O. and Elizabeth Thomas Morrow. He joined the Hydrant Hose Co. No. 1 in 1964 and became a volunteer firefighter. He continued to volunteer until his retirement as Commissioner in 2018. He worked as a professional firefighter in Geneva from 1969-2003, but he never considered his lifetime service to the fire department a job. Skip loved firefighting and believed that it was his calling from the time he was rescued by the Geneva Fire Department when he was three years old. His life was devoted to his family and the brotherhood of the Geneva Fire Department. His favorite part of being a firefighter was driving the open tiller in the ladder truck, a perfect metaphor for how he lived his life as a fearless and courageous leader, who didn't seek the limelight for himself, choosing instead to lead from the rear. He loved to hunt, listen to AC/DC, and enjoy a good Manhattan. But mostly, he loved to cook and to spend time with his wife, children, grandchildren and those he considered family. He was always the life of the party.
Skip is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elaine; children Jessica (Sean) McGuire of Worcester, Mass., Jeffery R. (Carolyn) Morrow of Dallas, Texas, R. Cody Morrow of Geneva, and Leah Morrow (Christian Ripley) of Geneva; grandchildren Braedy, Brenna and Kellen McGuire and Evelyn and Mary Elizabeth Morrow; sister, Kathryn "Kim" Morrow of Whitehall, Pa.; his beloved "brother," Anthony Felice; and several nieces and nephews.
Skip was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Elizabeth.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020