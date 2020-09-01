1/1
Dr. Warren Fong, DDS
SENECA FALLS - Dr. Warren Fong, 92, passed away peacefully at his home early Saturday morning (August 29, 2020) with his loving and supportive family by his side.

A private military service will be, in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Romulus.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Fong's family requests that memorial contributions be directed to a charity of one's choice.

Dr. Fong was born on January 28, 1928, in Brooklyn, the son of the late Loy and Rose (Chin) Fong. He graduated from high school in Baldwin, N.Y., and served in the Army Air Corps from January 18, 1946, to July 21, 1947. He also served in the 817th Evacuation Hospital from 1982 to 1986, departing with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont in 1951 and his master's from New York University in 1956, while working for the General Foods Corporation. He earned his dental degree from New York University in 1968 and owned and operated his own practice in Perry, N.Y., until 1986. In the late 70s, he served as a clinical instructor and participated in research at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. In the decades that followed, he continued to practice dentistry in a number of different settings, including Alaska Native villages as well as other Western New York communities.

Dr. Fong was a lifelong angler and pursued numerous species, from northern pike to Pacific sailfish, with a particular fondness for salmon and trout. After his retirement, he also enjoyed cooking, woodworking, and caring for his pets: two cats, Edmund and Hillary, and a Labrador retriever, Molly.

His marriage to Joo Sim Tan ended in divorce. He is survived by his wife, Mary R. Ker, whom he married on August 9, 1986; a daughter, Karen (Gregg) Middaugh; sons Stephen (Christina), Peter (Sarah), and Clifford Fong; grandchildren Loy, Tai, David, Marina, and Lyon Fong, and Brynne and Sean Middaugh; a sister, Elizabeth (Ralph) Zuzolo; brothers Edgar and Richard (Adrienne) Fong; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dr. Fong was preceded in death by his brothers Edward and Robert Fong; and a sister-in-law, Lillian Fong.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
