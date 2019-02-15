LYONS/RED CREEK–Drucilla P. Driscoll, 89, formerly of Bastian Rd. Lyons, died Thursday (February 14, 2019).



Friends may call Monday (February 18) 12 to 1 p.m. at Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons where services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial at the convenience of the family.



Memorials to the Activity Fund of the Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons.



Drucilla was born in Parma , August 28 , 1929 , daughter of Murray and Theresa DeLavergne. She had lived in Red Creek for 30 Yrs, and Lyons also for 30 yrs.



Survived by her husband of 70 years, Gerald Driscoll who is a resident of the Wayne County home; daughter, Deborah Akins of Lyons; grandson, David (Kim) Ferguson of Orchard Park; two great-grandaughters Jessica and Ashley; sister, Violet Jones of Webster. Gerald Driscoll retired from Delco of Rochester.



