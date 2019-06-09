WATERLOO–Duane Frederick Coville, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great -grandfather, passed away on May 22, 2019 at Geneva General Hospital after a brief illness.



It was Duane's wish that a joint graveside memorial service in Canoga Cemetery in Fayette, N.Y. be held at the time of his wife's passing.



Donations in his memory may be made to .



Duane has devoted most of the past two and a half years vigilantly spending time with his wife at Huntington Living Center.



Duane and Ginny left their small farm in Little Utica, N.Y. in 1960, and purchased a large farm in Seneca Falls, N.Y. during which time he farmed, and eventually became a Computer Analyst at Gould Pumps, and later a Computer Manager at Taylor Brown Hospital. In 2006, they sold the farm and retired to Waterloo, N.Y.



Duane was a quiet, dignified, humble man who enjoyed helping others. He loved the outdoors and camping, especially in the state of Vermont. His devotion to his wife and his family was the most important part of his life.



He is survived by his wife Genevieve M. Taylor; his daughter, Nancy (Brian) Dailey; his son David (Shelly) Coville; his four granddaughters Allison (Jason) Eckhardt of New Providence, N.J., Cassandra (Robert) Anderson of Glenville, N.Y., Alyssa (Andrew) Chimileski of Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Jennifer (Alexander Brooks) Dailey of Albany, N.Y. He was especially proud of his six great-grandchildren Gabrielle and Alexandra Eckhardt, Evelyn and Kaia Anderson, and Carter and Harper Chimileski. He is also survived by his younger brother, Gordon (Kathleen) Coville of Phoenix, N.Y.



Duane is predeceased by his brother, Arthur (Jean) Coville of Syracuse, N.Y.



Arrangements are in the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls, NY.