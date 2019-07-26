|
|
Duane J. Hyer, Jr., 74, of Freeville, passed away at home on Sunday (July 21) with his beloved wife Doris by his side.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday (August 11) at his home, 2301 Hanshaw Road, Freeville, NY 13068.
Duane retired from ITT Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls after 25 years and went on to work in the Phelps Hall dish room at Ithaca College. For the last several years, he owned and operated D & D BBQ, cooking chicken for local benefits.
In addition to his wife, Duane is survived by his sons Wayne Burrows of Del., Duane Scot (Shay) of Waterloo, and Timothy (Amanda) of Moravia; grandchildren Jasmine, Jamie, Tara, Alexis, and Kolby; five step-children; 17 step-grandchildren; 14 step-great grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren.
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019