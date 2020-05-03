ROMULUS -- Duane O. Reynolds, 87, of Rt. 96 Romulus passed away Monday (April 27, 2020) at at the Veterans Hospital in Syracuse.
Memorial services and interment in Fayette Rural Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family due to the current virus situation.
Kindly consider contributions to the charity of your choice in memory of Duane.
Duane was born in Massena, N.Y. the son of Royal and Della Thomas Reynolds. Duane spent most of his life in Seneca County. He served in the United States Army from 1953-55. He retired from Phillips in Seneca Falls after several years. He loved his hobbies of hunting, fishing and golf. He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Duane is survived by his son, Robert (Mary Jane) Reynolds of N.C. ;and a daughter, Sherry (Ronald) Smith of Romulus; five grandchildren Justin and Kurtis Smith, Tyler Reynolds, Nicole Pratt Nunley and Tessa Reynolds; great-grandchildren Maggie Marie Pratt and Penelope Jane Nunley; special nieces Diane Moses and family, and Theresa Cerjanic and family.
Predeceased by his wife, Mary Ilean Reynolds, in 2005; and 11 brothers and sisters and their spouses.
Arrangements are in the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 3 to May 5, 2020.