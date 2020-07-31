SENECA FALLS – Duane W. Barto, 80, of Bull Farm Road, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at Highland Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.
A private family graveside service will be held in Fayette Rural Cemetery, Town of Fayette, N.Y. There will be no prior calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2 Chapel. St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Duane was born in Waterloo, N.Y. on February 8, 1940 the son of the late Richard and Ellen (Stahlnecker) Barto. He was a life resident of the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area. He had attended Waterloo High School and had served in the New York State National Guard. He had been employed by Eisenhower College and was a retiree of R.I.T. as director of facilities and engineering management. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Seneca Falls and the Kirk-Casey Post American Legion, Seneca Falls. Duane enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved his time on the lake.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Bleck) Barto of Seneca Falls, whom he married on June 1, 1963; two daughters Tracey (Tim) Dow of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Darla (Scott) Shumway of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his grandchildren Bryan and Andrea Dow and Katie and Carter Shumway; six sisters Shirley Clancy, Eleanor Hardway, Maureen Fisher, Kathleen Monet, Beverly Chambers, Carol Brown; three brothers Raymond (Lois) Barto, Steven (Karen) Barto, Edward (Rose Mary) Barto; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents; Duane was predeceased by three brothers Richard, William, and Daniel Barto; and four sisters Dorothy Schibley, Rosalie Alongi, Mary Barto, and Patricia Barto.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Duane at: doranfuneralhome.com