NEWARK - Earnest Volpe 82, died on Wednesday (March 6, 2019) at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, Rochester, N.Y.
No prior calling hours, funeral service and burial at the convenience of the family.
Ernie was born in Sharon PA., son of Gerald and Susie Santell Volpe, and was a lifetime resident of Newark. He graduated from Newark High School in 1956. He worked as a letter pressman at Vanderbrook Press, retiring in 1998, from Setter Printing. In his retirement Ernie was an avid woodworker and gardener. He was a member of St. Michael's Church in Newark.
He is survived by his wife of 60 yrs, Theresa; sons Earnest (Carolyn) Volpe, of Skaneateles, N.Y., John Volpe of Newark, and daughter, Lonnie (James) Hodgson of Newark; brother, Russell; and sister, Delores of Newark.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard, and nephew, Jerry.
Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark.
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
