Edgar Eric Backlund, 92, of Seneca Falls, passed away April 4, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family.Calling hours will be held Sunday (April 7) from Noon to 2 p.m. at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls. Interment with full military honors will be at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Boy Scouts of America.Edgar was born in Seneca Falls to Eric E and Margaret Guion Backlund. A 1944 graduate of Mynderse Academy, he enlisted in the US Army at 17 and served 30 months in the Pacific theater rising to the rank of Sergeant while serving in the 713th light armored battalion in Okinawa. In 1948, Edgar married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Lotz. They were married 70 years. Edgar graduated from Cornell University in 1950, and the couple started a farm on the west shore of Cayuga Lake. They named the new enterprise, "Aurora Dawn". Edgar became a pioneer in the emerging wine industry using innovative practices in viticulture. Other crops included peaches, apples, pears, cherries and strawberries. A large egg production operation complemented the agriculture. Merchants, restaurants and families throughout the Finger Lakes and beyond enjoyed Aurora Dawn produce. While president of the NYS Wine Grape Growers Association, Edgar steered efforts locally and in Albany to pass legislation to allow estate wineries to produce and market their own products. His vision has been realized in this era of burgeoning agri-tourism in New York State.A life long Eagle Scout and an avid conservationist, naturalist and outdoors-man, Edgar enjoyed sailing, canoeing, fishing, hiking and bird-watching. A starting player in high school athletics, he stayed fit through the recreational activities of skating, skiing, golfing and swimming. He was an avid reader and developed a keen skill as a wood carver. Edgar, Marjorie and their four children and five grandchildren were fortunate to have spent many vacations and holidays together while traveling throughout the US and abroad. Edgar was the first in his family on his father's side to be born in the US, he has family ties to Finland.Edgar is survived by his wife, Marjorie Lotz Backlund; his children Mary Inga (Ginny) of Colorado, Kristin Elizabeth (Eric) of Victoria Vancouver, Susan Hildegard of Seneca Falls and Eric Edgar (Maggie) of Binghamton; grandchildren Maeghan, Myfanwy, Eren, Emre and Edward; great-granddaughter, Dylan.

