Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Geneva, NY
Edith J. Calabrese

Edith J. Calabrese Obituary
GENEVA – Edith J. Calabrese, 97, passed away on Thursday (September 5, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center North.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday (September 9) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Francis De Sales Church, Geneva. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum.

Contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456.

Edith was born on April 28, 1922, in Morrisdale, Penn. and was a daughter of the late Mary (Perry) and Benjamin Jackella. She moved to Geneva, N.Y. at a very early age. Edie worked at the Geneva Forge and in later years was a waitress at Pronti's Restaurant. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, St. Francis De Sales Rosary Society and the Sons of Italy.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Carl) Davis; grandchildren Christen Davis and Joe (Tara) Davis; great-grandchildren Roberto and Sebastien Adjaho, Jack and Vinnie Davis; sister, Millie Mariano; brother, Ben (Cy) Jackella; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph (Pooch) Calabrese; and sisters Margaret Ventura and Rene Greco.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Living Center North for their excellent care during her stay.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
