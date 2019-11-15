Home

R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
Edith Lynda West


1932 - 2019
Edith Lynda West Obituary
CLIFTON SPRINGS-Edith Lynda West passed away peacefully on Wednesday (November 13, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home.

A celebration of Edith's life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday (November 18) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in South Lyons Cemetery.

Edith was born June 27, 1932 in Phelps, the daughter of the late Walter "Dewey" and Hattie West. She worked at Sylvania Phillips in Seneca Falls for over 30 years. Edith was a member of the Geneva Moose Lodge. She was a loving mother, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed.

Edith is survived by her son, Charles West; nieces and nephews Lynda Sue, Edward, Terry, Walter, Brenda, Jeffrey, Carol, Brittney and Lindsey; several great-nieces and nephews.

Edith is predeceased by her parents Walter and Hattie Dewey; and sisters Lois and Cheryl.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
