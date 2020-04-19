|
OVID – Edith R. Lavarnway, age 86, died at home on Wednesday (April 15, 2020) surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held at the Ovid Federated Church, the future date and time will be published and announced.
A graveside service was attended by her family in Ovid Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Edith's memory to the Ovid Federated Church, PO Box 340, Ovid, NY 14521 or the at www.cancer.org/donate
Born in Gillette, Wyoming, November 2, 1933, the daughter of Spencer and Corinne (Schenck) Riley, Edith moved to N.Y. with her family. She obtained her Diploma in Nursing from Highland Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., and her Bachelors in Nursing from SUNY Plattsburgh. After marrying, she and her husband, Tom, ultimately settled in Ovid, N.Y., to raise their family, where she became the school Nurse-Teacher for South Seneca Central School, touching the lives of many young people.
Edith is survived by her children Michele (Daniel) Parks of Avoca, N.Y., Carrie (Stephen) Van Buren of Brookings, S.D., Thomas (Kathreen) Lavarnway of Ovid, N.Y., and Timothy (Judy) Lavarnway of Winslow, Maine; as well as 13 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; her brother, John Riley of Florida;and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lavarnway; and her sister, Margaret Riley Conklin.
Funeral arrangements are guided by the Covert Funeral Home, for additional information, please visit www.covertfuneralhome.com or call 607-869-3411.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020