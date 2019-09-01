|
GENEVA–Mrs. Edna B. Buchholz, 80, of Madison St., passed away on Friday (August 30, 2019) in Rochester General Hospital.
Friends may call at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, on Tuesday (September 3, 2019) from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Deborah Lind, Pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva will officiate. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Thrive to Survive.
Edna was born in Prattsburg, N.Y. and has been a resident of Geneva for many years. She was the daughter of the late Arland and Edith Trenchard Bailey. She formerly worked in the Kitchen at Geneva General Hospital and was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
She is survived by her husband, David; her daughter, Kelly (Robert) Perry of Geneva; three sons David (Amy) Buchholz of Farmington, Daniel Buchholz of Rochester and Dennis (Pam) Buchholz of Geneva; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers Leslie and Maurice Bailey and her sister, Roslyn Rouland.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019