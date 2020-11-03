CLOVER, S.C./LYONS - Edward A. Conaway, 71, passed away on Saturday(October 31, 2020) at Cherokee Medical Center in East Gaffney, S.C.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (November 5) at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY.
Memorials in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620
Edward was born in Lyons, N.Y. on November 19, 1948 the son of the late Oscar and Dorothy Doyle Conaway. He was a graduate of Lyons High School. Before moving to S.C. 20 years ago, he worked at Xerox, Saran in Sodus and Plassche Lumber in Sodus. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
He is survived by his companion, Diane of Clover, S.C.; two sons Chris (Tami) Conaway of Abilene, Texas and Brian (Robbie) Conaway of Lyons; two grandchildren Devon and Logan Conaway; two brothers Oscar Conaway of Clyde and Keith Conaway of Newark; two cousins Dick and Tommy Conaway; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Mary Ellen Herd.