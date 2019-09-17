Home

Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
Gorham, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
Gorham, NY
Edward C. Miles


1931 - 2019
Edward C. Miles Obituary
GORHAM – Edward C. Miles, 88, passed away Saturday (September 14, 2019) at Elm Manor, Canandaigua.

Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (September 19) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home, in Gorham. A Funeral Service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Ridge Cemetery, Naples.

Ed was born on March 1, 1931 in Gorham, the son of the late Robert and Mary (Helfer) Miles. He worked as a Machinist at Kodak until 1972.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley J. (Gavette) Miles; his children Charles, Jeffrey, John and Gary Miles, Cindy (Ronald) Sanderson, Brenda (Joseph) Hampton and Joan (Michael) Mason; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela S. Miles.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Miles family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
