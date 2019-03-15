NEWARK - Edward Daniel DeWolf Sr., 71, passed away on Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at the Laurel House in Newark.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Daniel DeWolf Sr..
Family will greet friends on Saturday (Mar. 16) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please join the family for Ed's Memorial Service following calling hours at 4 p.m. in New Life Assembly of God Church, 7608 Rt. 31, Lyons, NY 14489. Private interment at Fairville Cemetery.
In memory of Edward, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Laurel House 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Fairville Fire Department, 2963 Route 88 N., Newark, NY 14513
Ed was a member of the Fairville Fire Department since 1974. He was the past fire chief from 2003 - 2006, fire police captain, and served as Vice President of the fire department.
Edward will be remembered by his wife, Betty J. DeWolf of 50 years; sons Edward (Renee) DeWolf Jr., Daniel DeWolf, and Gregory (Tammy) DeWolf; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; daughter-in-law, Carol Austin; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Edward was predeceased by his parents Peter and Lavina (VanCassele) DeWolf; son, Jeff Austin; brother, Peter "Junior" DeWolf; sisters Glenna Robinson and Nellie DeWolf.
You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019