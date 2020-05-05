SENECA FALLS - Edward E. Chase died at home on May 2, 2020. A celebration of his life will occur at a later date. Burial will be private.
Born in Corning, Iowa on February 25, 1923 to Everett R. Chase and Verna H. Lewis he was the devoted husband of Bobbi Chase for 71 years. Edward's life was indelibly shaped by his birth on a family farm in Corning, Iowa and his childhood during the Great Depression. The eldest of three sons he learned early to be frugal, inventive, independent and adventurous. The harsh reality of rural existence contributed to his lifelong love of family, simple pleasures, and deep respect for nature and the environment.
Ed graduated from Corning High School. He attended Tarkio College in Missouri, where he earned a bachelor of arts in chemistry followed by a bachelor of science in chemical engineering at Iowa State University. His college years were interrupted by WWII.
At 19 he enlisted in the Army Air Force Reserves and was called up for service in 1942. He trained as a pilot in California, Texas, and New Mexico. In December 1944 Ed was assigned a crew of eight and a new B-17 bomber which he flew from Lincoln, Nebraska via Iceland to Wales to join the Army's VIII Air Force. As a First Lieutenant assigned to the 91st Bombardment Group, 322 Squadron located at Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire England he piloted 30 missions over Germany.
Summer 1945 he returned to the United States, resumed his education, and married Roberta (Bobbi) Thompson. When he was hired by Sylvania, the couple moved to Emporium, Pennsylvania and in 1949 to Seneca Falls, New York. He worked for 41 years at Sylvania and its subsequent parent corporations GTE and Philips as the developer and manager of the Department for Environmental and Facilities Energy for the division and international plants. He remained a consulting engineer post-retirement in 1990.
Ed loved his community. He served on the Village of Seneca Falls Water Board and the Town Planning and Zoning Boards. He was also an Elder of The First Presbyterian Church, for 50 years a Trustee of the Seneca Falls Savings Bank and Director of the Generations Bank. Especially close to his heart was his 50 year association with the Seneca Falls (until 2003 Mynderse) Library, serving terms as both President of the Board and trustee.
He was predeceased by his wife Bobbi and brother Leland. He is survived by his brother Bruce, his children Debra (William Penhallurick) and Scott (Beverly Tarnow), four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. His family is deeply grateful for the extraordinary friendship and care extended to him by so many including most particularly, his truly wonderful neighborhood. Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home Seneca Falls NY. Please consider leaving a message of condolence in memory of Ed at doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 9, 2020.