INTERLAKEN/GENEVA-Edward F. Crouse, of Lodi-Covert Townline Road, died on Friday (August 14, 2020) at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
At Ed's request, a Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the home of Jennie and Mike on Saturday (September 19) Military honors will be offered at 2:00 p.m.
Burial will be held privately in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. www.stjude.org
Ed was born in Newark, N.Y. on January 10, 1945, a son of Edward F. and Martha (McGuire) Crouse. Ed left high school and joined the US Navy, serving from May 29, 1963 to September 22, 1967 and then into Naval Reserves until May 28, 1969. He had worked as a mechanic at Howard's Express in Geneva for many years, also belonging to the Teamsters Local #118 of Rochester. He was a mechanic for Jackson & Johnson of Savannah, and he drove for Seneca Agri-Air, Page Trucking of Weedsport and Dinsmore Trucking of Oswego. He had been a member of both the Moose Lodge and American Legion in Geneva.
He is survived by his daughters Jennie (Mike) Cuson of Interlaken, Wendy (Curtis) Manley of Geneva, Nikki (Timothy) White of Douglasville, Ga., Aimee (Thomas) Palmer of Interlaken; his wife, Rosemarie Crouse of Interlaken; 12 grandchildren; as well as 20 great-grandchildren.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward F. Crouse Sr.; his mother, Martha Crouse Rector; a brother, Thomas Crouse; and a granddaughter, Shayla Marie Palmer.
