More Obituaries for Edward Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Frank Wagner

Edward Frank Wagner Obituary
Edward Frank Wagner, age 44, of Cosby, passed away Sunday (October 27, 2019).

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Before moving to Tennessee he was Executive Chef at Seneca Fall Country Club and is currently Chef at Angelo's Restaurant.

He is survived by his parents Suzanne and Richard Vreeland; sons Joseph Thomas and Gianni Wagner; sister, Lynn Wagner; several very close cousins, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Ann Tice, Frank Wagner, and Jean Vreeland.

Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at:

www.manesfuneralhome.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
