Edward H. Clark Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYONS/WATERLOO – Edward H. Clark Jr., 68 of Lyons, N.Y., formerly of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at Newark-Wayne Hospital, Newark, N.Y.

Funeral services and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.

Ed was born in Canton, Ohio on September 17, 1951 the son of the late Edward and Juanita (Keatley) Clark Sr. He had resided in Lyons, N.Y. since 2000, previously living in Waterloo, N.Y. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had been employed as a truck driver for H & H Trucking out of Ohio. Ed enjoyed fishing, camping, motorcycling, and four-wheeling. His passion, though, was time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Robson Clark of Lyons, N.Y., who he married on September 1, 2000; three daughters Juanita (Eric) Good of Ohio, Sharon (Bill) Cross of Ohio and Jeanne Clark of Ohio; one son, Edward (Terri) Clark III of Ohio; two sisters Diana (Todd) Semmelsberger of Ohio and Mary; one brother, Kenneth Clark of Ohio; eight grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; one step-daughter, Jamie (Scott) Jensen of Seneca Castle, N.Y.; one step-son, Calvin Bennett Jr. of Colo.; four step-sisters Teresa DeMonstroy of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Beverly (Edward) Crane of Ocala, Fla., Twyla Keeler of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Janice (Fred) Wilcox-Houck of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Ed at: doranfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debie Clark
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved