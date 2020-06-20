LYONS/WATERLOO – Edward H. Clark Jr., 68 of Lyons, N.Y., formerly of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at Newark-Wayne Hospital, Newark, N.Y.
Funeral services and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
Ed was born in Canton, Ohio on September 17, 1951 the son of the late Edward and Juanita (Keatley) Clark Sr. He had resided in Lyons, N.Y. since 2000, previously living in Waterloo, N.Y. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had been employed as a truck driver for H & H Trucking out of Ohio. Ed enjoyed fishing, camping, motorcycling, and four-wheeling. His passion, though, was time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Robson Clark of Lyons, N.Y., who he married on September 1, 2000; three daughters Juanita (Eric) Good of Ohio, Sharon (Bill) Cross of Ohio and Jeanne Clark of Ohio; one son, Edward (Terri) Clark III of Ohio; two sisters Diana (Todd) Semmelsberger of Ohio and Mary; one brother, Kenneth Clark of Ohio; eight grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; one step-daughter, Jamie (Scott) Jensen of Seneca Castle, N.Y.; one step-son, Calvin Bennett Jr. of Colo.; four step-sisters Teresa DeMonstroy of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Beverly (Edward) Crane of Ocala, Fla., Twyla Keeler of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Janice (Fred) Wilcox-Houck of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 25, 2020.