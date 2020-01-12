|
Edward H. Moore, 68, of 2878 County Road 139, Ovid, entered peacefully into the gates of heaven Friday (January 10, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, following a heroic, decades long battle with heart disease.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (January 14) at the Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street, Ovid, NY 14521.
Born February 21, 1951, Ed was the third of four children of Wilford V. and Hildegarde Cawliczek Moore. His father's military career landed Ed in numerous cities across the United States and Germany, including, Westminster, Maryland, where his tanned, muscular calves drew the attention of the love of his life, Teresa A. Ausherman, to whom he exchanged vows on January 30, 1982.
Ed's inspiring faith was reflected in all areas of his life, including in his work as owner/operator of P.T.L. (Praise the Lord) Construction, his incredible flower gardens, and most importantly, in his love for his children Derrick, Ismael and Katelyn, and grandchildren Keagan and Lucy. Even during his most difficult days, Ed used his life to glorify God, bearing witness and sharing the Word with fellow patients and medical staff until his final moments.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Teresa Ausherman Moore of Ovid; his sons Derrick (Tammy) DeGroft of Pennsylvania, and Ismael (Carrie) Carmenatty of Ovid; daughter, Katelyn Moore of Ovid; grandchildren Keagan Elias Carmenatty and Lucy Ann Campbell; siblings George (Barbara) Moore of Texas, Kathleen Moore of Maryland and Susan (Melvin) Mundell of Ovid; special friends Fred Little of Maryland and Howard Schler of Ovid, as well as many nieces and nephews.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020