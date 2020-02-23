Home

Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3391

Edward J. Volz

Edward J. Volz Obituary
BRANCHPORT – Edward J. Volz, age 58, of Branchport, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Wednesday (February 19, 2020) surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (February 26) at Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

A memorial Mass will be celebrate at 10 a.m. on Thursday (February 27) at St. Patrick's Church in Prattsburgh, N.Y. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Prattsburgh.

Memorial donations may be made in Ed's memory to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456 or to a .

Ed was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on February 23, 1961 the son of the late, William J. and Nellie (Socola) Volz. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ed was an avid outdoors man and conservationist, with a passion for hunting. He was a great steward of his home and property, which brought him immense joy. Ed held firm to his beliefs and could be very opinionated at times.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Patricia C. (Erdle) Volz; children Clifford (Katelyn) Volz of La Fargeville and Courtney (John) Hollowell of Branchport; step son, Ryan Griffiths of Penn Yan; granddaughter, Delilah Volz; siblings Judith (James) Willing of Branchport, Barbara (Cornelius) Jensen of Branchport and William (Dorothy) Volz of Keuka Park; and several nieces and nephews.

To share memories with Ed's family or to light a candle, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
