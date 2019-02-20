LYONS– Edward John Muir, finished his journey to heaven, on February 16, 2019 at Hildebrandt Hospice in Greece.
There will be no prior calling hours or services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Greece, NY 14626.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria ( Boyer) Muir; his four children Michelle, Marianne, Bucky Jr., and Janeen; four grandchildren April, Audrey, Bradley, and Aryn; one great- granddaughter, Autumn; his two best canine friends Mudhead and Puddy. He was also survived by his brother and sister.
Ed was predeceased by his parents Charles and Ruth (Johnson) Muir.
Arrangements by the Boeheim- Pusateri Funeral Home , 77 William St., Lyons, NY.
