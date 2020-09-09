WATERLOO/JUNIUS – Edward Lewis Cooley, 81, of Gassner Rd., Waterloo, N.Y., passed away at his home, Monday (September 7, 2020) with loving family by his side.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday (September 11) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Those attending calling hours MUST where face masks and enter the funeral home through the parking lot doors and leave through the Main St. doors.
The graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday (September 12) in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, N.Y., 13165.
Ed was born Oct. 6, 1938, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Lewis and Myrtle Green Cooley. He lived in the Waterloo/Junius area all of his life. He was an avid horse lover and participated in many horse shows all over the country. He worked at Seneca Motor Co., Porterway Harvester, and Bill Crams as a body repairman. He was also a part time farmer.
He is survived by his sisters Sandra Fritz of Farwell, Mich. and Denise Cooley of Waterloo, N.Y.; brothers Albert Cooley of Newark, N.Y., Thomas (Marion) Cooley and Walter Cooley both of Waterloo, N.Y., Clifford Cooley of N. Rose, N.Y. and Jack (LeighAnn) Cooley of Oswego, N.Y.. He is also survived by his son Mark Cooley and daughter Robin Spoor; grandchildren Michael Cooley, Steven Cooley, Nerissa Fantley and Jace Spoor; several great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Edward leaves many good friends.
Ed was predeceased by his beloved wife, Loretta L. Cooley; his parents; sister, June Bennett; sisters-in-law Donna Cooley and Jane Cooley.
