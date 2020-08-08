1/
Edward L Doerr
GENEVA – Edward L. Doerr, 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family (most virtually) on July 19, 2020.

Due to the circumstances associated with the pandemic, Ed's family will be hosting a private celebration of his life, at a later date, when it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Advent Health Palm Coast, 60 Medical Parkway, Palm Coast FL, 32164 or Lipson Cancer and Blood Center, 1425 Portland Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621 would be appreciated.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation Service
7775 South US Highway 1, Unit D
Flagler County, FL 32110
(386) 437-6566
