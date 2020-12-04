WATERLOO - Edward Hilliard, 74, passed away Tuesday evening (December 1, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, with his daughters by his side.



Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday (December 6) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo.



A Funeral Mass of Catholic Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday (December 7) at Saint Mary's Church, Waterloo. A military service will follow the mass. Burial will follow in Saint Bridget's Cemetery, East Bloomfield.



The family request memorial contributions be made to either Saint Francis Saint Clare Parish, 35 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165, Border City Fire Department, 3000 Fallbrook Street, Geneva, NY 14456 or American Legion Post 435, 7 East William Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.



Eddie was born May 24, 1946 in Geneva, the son of the late Leo and Rita E. (May) Hilliard. He was a 1965 graduate of Waterloo High School. He served our country in the US Air Force from April 28, 1966 to February 27, 1970 earning the rank of SGT. After the military, Edward worked for Garlock in Palmyra, N.Y., which is where he met his wife Bonnie. He was employed for 20 years and retired from Seneca Army Depot in 2000. Edward served over 40 years in law enforcement working for Seneca County Sheriff's Department for 23 years, New York State Park Police for 20 years, and the Waterloo Village Police Department for 23 years, retiring "for good" in 2013.Eddie worked hard all his life and was a loving husband, father, and friend. He will be very sadly missed.



He was a life member of the Border City Fire Department and the Waterloo American Legion post 435.



He is survived by his daughters Carolee Hilliard of Waterloo, Jennifer (Steven) Kowalik of Rochester and Elaine Hilliard of Waterloo; a sister, Denise (Frank) Gundert of Newburgh, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Eddie is preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Bonnie (Engle) who passed away January 7, 2006.

