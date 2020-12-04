1/1
Edward L. "Eddie" Hilliard
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO - Edward Hilliard, 74, passed away Tuesday evening (December 1, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, with his daughters by his side.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday (December 6) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo.

A Funeral Mass of Catholic Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday (December 7) at Saint Mary's Church, Waterloo. A military service will follow the mass. Burial will follow in Saint Bridget's Cemetery, East Bloomfield.

The family request memorial contributions be made to either Saint Francis Saint Clare Parish, 35 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165, Border City Fire Department, 3000 Fallbrook Street, Geneva, NY 14456 or American Legion Post 435, 7 East William Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.

Eddie was born May 24, 1946 in Geneva, the son of the late Leo and Rita E. (May) Hilliard. He was a 1965 graduate of Waterloo High School. He served our country in the US Air Force from April 28, 1966 to February 27, 1970 earning the rank of SGT. After the military, Edward worked for Garlock in Palmyra, N.Y., which is where he met his wife Bonnie. He was employed for 20 years and retired from Seneca Army Depot in 2000. Edward served over 40 years in law enforcement working for Seneca County Sheriff's Department for 23 years, New York State Park Police for 20 years, and the Waterloo Village Police Department for 23 years, retiring "for good" in 2013.Eddie worked hard all his life and was a loving husband, father, and friend. He will be very sadly missed.

He was a life member of the Border City Fire Department and the Waterloo American Legion post 435.

He is survived by his daughters Carolee Hilliard of Waterloo, Jennifer (Steven) Kowalik of Rochester and Elaine Hilliard of Waterloo; a sister, Denise (Frank) Gundert of Newburgh, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eddie is preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Bonnie (Engle) who passed away January 7, 2006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mull Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
Ed was always there for anyone that needed him. I will always cherish the many years that we worked together in the Depot Fire Department. Rest in Peace My Friend and Prayers be with Friends and Family.
Clarence Hagood
Friend
December 3, 2020
Our prayers are with you Carolee, Jen, Elaine and Denise. Eddy was an amazing person and a dear friend. He was the most thoughtful, caring, helpful Man I ever knew. He was a credit to are country serving in Vietnam. His service and work ethic was an inspiration to all that worked along side him. His dedication to the Waterloo P.D., Seneca Co. Sheriff's Dept., N.Y.State Park Police, Border City F.D. and Seneca Army Depot Fire Dept. Is beyond compare. I glad and humbled to have had you in my life as a true friend. You are no longer suffering. Fast Eddie has reunited with Bonnie. Your job and tours of duty have been completed. Well done. RIP in Heaven ❤ Ken and Jill Brown
St. Augustine, Fl.

Ken Brown
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved