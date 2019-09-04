|
GENEVA – Edward O. English Sr. passed peacefully, at the age of 93, in the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, New York on Wednesday (August 28).
A Memorial Service for the family will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday (September 6) in the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish you may make a donation to this very special place through McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, where arrangements have been made.
Ed retired from Goulds Pumps to enjoy retirement in Florida for 20 years with his wife, of 69 years, Marie. They returned to reside at Lyceum Heights Apt. in Geneva, N.Y. where he had many caring friends. Ed was kind and thoughtful and always a gentleman. He was lovingly devoted to his family. Ed proudly served as a Corporal for six years in the US Army during WWII in the Central Europe Rhineland Campaign.
He is survived by sons Edward English Jr. (Susan) of Clifton Springs, Paul English (Cindy) of Victor, David English of Vernon, Conn., Rick English (Laura) of Shortsville. He was the grandfather to Brian, Kelly, Elizabeth, Aaron, Sheila, Kristen; and six great- grandchildren, who always brought a smile to his face.
Ed was predeceased by his wife, Marie, on May 11, 2014; and son, Don English, on April 6, 2016.
We also want to thank all of Dad's caretakers at the Wayne County Nursing Home. We will be forever grateful.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019