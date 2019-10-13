|
PENN YAN/MARION – Edward Reed, 79, entered eternal rest on Friday (October 4, 2019) at Solders & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday0 (October 15) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Edward's funeral service will follow visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.
In memory of Edward, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Finger Lakes DDSO IRA - Jerusalem House, 2448 Route 364, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or to a charity of your choosing.
Edward was born the son of the late Herbert and Alice (Lucas) Reed on Monday, August 5, 1940, in Penn Yan, N.Y. He spent most of his life in the Marion area. He moved to Penn Yan late in his life. Edward enjoyed relaxing in his room, watching tv and knitting. He loved going out to eat, arts and crafts, fishing, and visiting with his many friends and relatives.
Edward will be remembered by his brothers Jim Reed and Arthur Reed; sisters Sara Reed and Laurie Armstrong; several nieces and nephews; and caregivers Carol Boerman, Linda and Jim Rowe.
Edward was predeceased by his brother, Harry Reed; and sister, Dorothy Reed.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019