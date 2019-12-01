|
Edward Walter Jennings died peacefully on November 14, 2019 at home in Morro Bay, Calif. He was 87 years old.
A Celebration of Life is to be held August 1, 2020 in Clyde, N.Y.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in upstate N.Y., Ed lived in N.Y. throughout his professional life. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Family and friends were the most important love of his life. His commitment to ensure human rights for previously disenfranchised people with developmental disabilities was the priority of his career as an administrator with the now NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. His legacy includes the de-institutionalization of thousands of people from NYS facilities to humane, local, community-based programs. His advocacy and administrative skills paved the way for individuals to live productive and fulfilling lives. He assisted leaders in other states to follow the lead he set in N.Y.
Ed served as Chairman of the Democratic Party in Wayne County, N.Y. He was honored to chair the upstate N.Y. Committee, in 1968, to support Robert Kennedy in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. He remained politically active.
Often the life of the party Ed entertained family with stories that took place at his favorite NYC watering hole, Sardi's restaurant. He had traveled the globe and loved photographing the many wonders he saw. He created art as a young teacher, in Newark, N.Y., and continued to paint until the last month of his life.
He is survived by wife, Sandra Jennings; children Kathy Duerr (Ed), Hope Zubrin (Robert), and Edward Jennings Jr. (Dawn); his beloved grandchildren Oakley, Chase, and Drew; brother, Allen Jennings (Marge); and Gaile Sloan Jennings.
He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Bennett (Russell).
