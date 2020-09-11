NORTH ROSE - Edwin C. Spencer, 74, of Armstrong Living Center, died on September 6, 2020.
No services are planned
Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne County.
Ed was born in MT. Morris , July 1, 1946, son of Lester & Rita Claude Spencer . He had worked at Kodak as a mechanical engineer and also Ultra Life . He ran the Silver King Charter Service on Sodus Bay.
Survived by two sons Paul (Linda) of Lyons and Jeff (Terri) Spencer of Newark; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by his daughter, Amanda Latin, in 2017.
Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com