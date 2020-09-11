1/
Edwin C. Spencer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH ROSE - Edwin C. Spencer, 74, of Armstrong Living Center, died on September 6, 2020.

No services are planned

Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne County.

Ed was born in MT. Morris , July 1, 1946, son of Lester & Rita Claude Spencer . He had worked at Kodak as a mechanical engineer and also Ultra Life . He ran the Silver King Charter Service on Sodus Bay.

Survived by two sons Paul (Linda) of Lyons and Jeff (Terri) Spencer of Newark; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by his daughter, Amanda Latin, in 2017.

Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved