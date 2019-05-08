BELLONA - Edwin Henry Laursen, Sr., age 75, died Monday (May 6, 2019).
Friends may call from 10 to 12 noon Thursday (May 9) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 noon at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bellona Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.
Ed was born on October 13, 1943. He was the son of the late Henry and Marguerite Tillman Laursen. Ed graduated from Penn Yan Academy, Class of 1962. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves for 40 years. He retired from Transelco in Dresden in 1993. Ed enjoyed gardening, woodworking and his family.
Ed is survived by four sons Robert (Sherry) Laursen, Edwin H. Laursen, Jr., Darrin (Margaret) Laursen, and Brian Laursen; daughter, Elizabeth (Alan) Reed; five grandchildren Dustin (Yvonne) Laursen, Kyle (Morgan) Laursen, Dylan Laursen, Joelynn Laursen and Sydney Reed; four great-grandchildren; two brothers Harold Laursen and Michael (Peggy) Laursen; sister-in-law, Barb Laursen; several nieces and nephew and the mother of his children, Jane Laursen.
Ed was predeceased by two brothers Donald Laursen and Charles Laursen.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the Laursen family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 8 to May 10, 2019