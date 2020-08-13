BELLONA - Elaine C. Rice, age 88, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday (August 11, 2020).
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (August 15) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home, Inc. in Gorham, with burial in Bellona Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church, 93 Pre-Emption Rd., Bellona, NY 14415 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Elaine was the daughter of the late Glenn and Marion Davis Crosier; and the widow of Frederick Rice, Jr. She was a graduate of the Penn Yan Academy, Class of 1950. Elaine had been employed and is best remembered as the bookkeeper at Lown's Department Store for 37 years.
Elaine was a life-time member of the Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, knitting and her cat.
Elaine is survived by two daughters Carol (Thomas) Kehoe and Evelyn (John) Lenhard; two sons Ronald Rice and Douglas (Lena) Rice; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Martha Rice.
Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Rice, Jr.; and a sister, Janet Crosier.
Elaine will be remembered as a loving mother and friend and will be sadly missed by all.
