SENECA FALLS – Elaine L. Kuykendall, 81, formerly of E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (August 17, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
There will be no calling hours.
Family and friends may attend Elaine's memorial service at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (September 1) at Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y. with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
If desired, contributions may be made to Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 200 Douglas Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Elaine was born in on July 28, 1938 the daughter of the late Frank and Ermelinda Tedesche Lockwood. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and a member of St. Patrick's Church. She had been employed as a Bookkeeper for Howard's Express in Geneva, N.Y. and Hadley's Hardware in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She, also, had done daycare out of her home for a number of years. Elaine had taken great pride in all of the oil paintings that she created with the talent given her.
She is survived by three daughters Tracey (Jim) Ricci of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Amy (Jeff) Ficarella of Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Rebecca (Tony) Rapa of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one son, David (Charlene) Kuykendall of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one stepson, Dennis Kuykendall of South Carolina; her grandchildren Brittany Rogers, Sydney (T.J. Radka) Rogers, Kelli (Peter) Hawryschuk, Joshua (Amanda Adas) Loucks, Arin Loucks, Louis and Jordan Rapa, and Vanessa Kuykendall; great-grandson, Gabriel Hawryschuk; three sisters Shirley Lockwood of Philadelphia, Penn., Patricia Lockwood of Buffalo, N.Y., Doreen (James) DeCamp of Geneseo, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019