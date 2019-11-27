Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
Geneva, NY
Elaine R. Waterman


1948 - 2019
Elaine R. Waterman Obituary
GENEVA – Elaine R. Waterman, 70, passed away at home unexpectedly on Saturday (November 23, 2019).

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (November 29) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday (November 30) at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Geneva. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Contributions, in her honor, may be directed to the .

Elaine was born on November 25, 1948, in Geneva, and was a daughter of the late Anthony F. "Muzzy" and Rose M. (Ferugia) Mungo. She worked as a teacher's assistant at West Street School in Geneva until her retirement.

Elaine enjoyed cooking, baking, watching Hallmark movies, and spending time with her sister, Cindy, and all her girlfriends. She was a very supportive Mima and never missed her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Elaine was an avid church goer and a devoted member of St. Stephen's Church, the Catholic Daughters, and the Rosary Society.

She is survived by her husband, James Waterman of Geneva; daughters Amy (Jason) Rogers of Waterloo, and Jayme (Jason) Herron of Seneca Falls; brother, Robert (Grace) Mungo of Geneva; sisters Cindy (Gary) Devaney of Geneva, and Tolanda Mungo of Webster; uncles Sam Ferugia of Geneva, and Ross Joslyn of Geneva; grandchildren Brynn Rogers, Canon Rogers, and Cullen Herron; mother-in-law, Phyllis Morgan; grandpups Buddy and Castle; several nieces; nephews; and cousins; and a host of dear friends including Amy and Jayme's close and supportive friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Rose Mungo; and her son, James F. Waterman Jr.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
