DUNDEE–Elam R. Hoover Sr., age 65, of Dundee, N.Y. entered into rest Monday (April 15, 2019) in the comfort of his home with his wife at his side.



Friends and family are invited to calling hours from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (April 18) at the family home 4592 John Green Rd. His funeral service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Friday (April 19) at the Gravel Run Mennonite Church, Ray Crosby Rd., Dundee. Burial will be in the Gravel Run Mennonite Church Cemetery, Dundee, N.Y.



The family respectfully asks to kindly omit flowers.



Elam was born March 20, 1954 in Ephrata, Pa., the son of the late Amos Z. and Mary (Reiff) Hoover. On Oct. 28, 1976 in Ephrata, Pa. he married the former Clara M. Burkholder. They have lived locally since 1988 previously of Shippensburg, Pa. He was a self-employed dairy farmer. Mr. Hoover was a member of the Groffdale Conference Gravel Run Mennonite Church.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Clara M. Hoover at home; four daughters Naomi B. (Luke) Shirk, Lillian B. Hoover, Clara B. (David) Burkholder, all of Dundee, N.Y., Ella Mae Hoover at home; four sons Merle B. (Anna Horst) Hoover, Glen B. (Suzanne Burkholder) Hoover, Elam B. (Karen Martin) Hoover Jr. all of Dundee, and Stevie B. Hoover at home; 27 grandchildren; five brothers Jonas R. (Ella Martin) Hoover of Shippensburg, Pa., Ezra R. (Lena Martin) Hoover of Ephrata, Pa., Daniel R. (Anna Mary Martin) Hoover of Dundee, Paul R. (Arlene Gehman) Hoover of Thorp, Wis., James R. (Etta Hurst) Hoover of Orrstown, Pa.; six sisters Emma R. (David) Oberholtzer of Elma, Iowa, Barbara R. Hoover of New Holland, Pa., Katie R. (Ivan) Wenger of Shippensburg, Pa., Ada R. (Elmer) Martin of New Holland, Pa., Ruth R. wife of the late Edward Newswenger of Shippensburg, Pa., Lovina R. (Allen) Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Pa.; two brothers-in-law Henry (Mable Newswenger) Burkholder of Thorp, Wis., Leon (Lucy Snyder) Hoover of Shippensburg, Pa.; numerous nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents he was predeceased by three sisters Mary wife of Leon Hoover, Cora wife of Henry, and Martha R. Hoover.



