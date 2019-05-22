Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Phelps, NY
PHELPS- Eldon W. Clement, age 86, died Saturday (May 18) in the comfort of his own home, with his loving wife by his side.

Friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday (June 5) 10 a.m. at

St. Francis Church in Phelps. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Phelps.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre Emption Road, Geneva, N.Y. 14456.

Mr. Clement was born on January 3, 1933 in Lyons, N.Y., the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Weiand Clement. He was a member of the class of 1951. Mr. Clement was an active member of the Phelps American Legion. He was also a member of the Sky Rovers R/C club.

Mr. Clement is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Clement; son, Dennis (Julie) Clement of Fla; daughters Cynthia Atkinson of Phelps, Candice Clement of Fla., and Judy Clement of Farmington; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Clement and sisters Ruth Fingar and Ann Stevens.

Funeral Arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps, NY 14532.
