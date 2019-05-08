JEFFERSON, TEXAS - No services will be held for Mrs. Eleanor Ann Dorgan, 87, of Jefferson. Cremation arrangements made under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dorgan was born February 1, 1932 in Geneva, New York to David and Jessie Miller Reid, and passed away May 3, 2019 in Longview, TX. after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Dorgan was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Donald, David and William Reid, sister, Genevieve Hard, son, Tony Perry, daughter and Sandra Rouse.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Vance "Little Boy" Dorgan, children; Linda Sylvester of Mt. Juliet, TN., Sandra Baldwin & John of Webster, NY., D. J. Perry & Linda of St. Pete, FL., Donald Dorgan of Jefferson and Donna Waterstraat & John of Jefferson, sister, Betty Bankert of Phelps, NY, nine grandchildren and 23 great- grandchildren hailing from Florida, Texas, Tennessee, New York and Michigan.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 8 to May 10, 2019