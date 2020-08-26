WATERLOO/PARKERSBURG, W.V. - Eleanor "Ellie" Barto Hardway, 79, passed away on August 18, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.



She loved her upstate New York roots, and she will be returning to those roots with a private family service and graveside internment at Fayette Rural Cemetery, Town of Fayette, N.Y. There will be no prior calling hours.



Ellie was a giving person, and encouraged sharing what you have with others, whatever it may be, food, furniture, clothes, time, or money. In that spirit, and in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite local giving charity, church or food pantry in her memory.



Ellie was born in Waterloo, N.Y. on February 9, 1941, the seventh child of the late Richard and Ellen (Stahlnecker) Barto. While she lived in several states, she was proud to tell others her roots were in Waterloo, NY. Ellie was a 1959 graduate from Waterloo High School on Main street. She resided most of her life in the Parkersburg area of West Virginia, where she and her husband, Carmel B. Hardway, raised their two children. Family occasions were a high priority and her most happy moments. She enjoyed spending time with all her family as much as possible. She also worked 38 years in the food service industry.



She is survived by her children Christine (Gary) Metheny of Fairmont, W.V. and Alan (Janet O'Brien) Hardway of Mineral Wells, W.V.; grandchildren Molly Hardway of New Martinsville, W.V., Megan Hardway of Parkersburg, W.V., Brett Metheny of Richmond, Va., and Nicolas Hardway of Parkersburg, W.V.; five sisters Shirley Clancy, Maureen Fisher, Kathleen Monet, Beverly Chambers, Carol Brown; three brothers Raymond (Lois) Barto, Steven (Karen) Barto, Edward (Rose Mary) Barto; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers Richard, William, Daniel, and Duane Barto; as well as four sisters Dorothy Schibley, Rosalie Alongi, Mary Barto, and Patricia Barto.



Throughout her life, Ellie enjoyed traveling to the Waterloo area and enjoyed her visits with her siblings. Her trips would be marked with her tag line "The eagle has left the nest" followed by "The eagle has landed" upon arrival to her brother Ed's. This eagle has taken her last flight and will be deeply missed.

