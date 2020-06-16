Eleanor J. "Ellie" (Fischer) Burnett
WATERLOO – Eleanor J. "Ellie" Burnett, 75, passed away peacefully (June 11, 2020) at her home.

Friends and family can call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (June 18) Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia St. A funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Ellie was born in Geneva, N.Y. on July 7, 1944 the daughter of the late Ewald J. and Eleanor (Dresser) Fischer, Sr. She was a 1961 graduate of Mynderse Academy. In April 2003, Ellie retired from 42 years of employment with Gould's Pumps as a sales tax technician.

She was a member of the American Legion Aux. Post 435, Finger Lakes Women of the Moose.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristine (John) Pulver; her granddaughter, Jessica (Dylan) Minguez; her great-grandsons Colton and Oden; a sister-in-law, Tammy Fischer; two nieces and one nephew; four step-granddaughters; a step-grandson; multiple step great-grandchildren; several cousins and many great friends.

Ellie was predeceased by her son, Richard Herman, who passed away on March 2, 2002; husbands Ralph Herman, Martin W. Powers, Floyd Burnett; loving companion, Gary Felice; a brother, Ewald J. Fischer, Jr.; and her stepmother, Eloise Fischer.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Ellie was a wonderful woman. I will miss her very much. God Bless you Ellie, I love you.
Amanda
Friend
June 15, 2020
Kristine and family, so very sorry for your loss. Ellie was a great freind and a even more special person. She will be missed by many.
Darlene Kalbfleisch
Friend
