|
|
CLYDE - Eleanor J. Converse, 94, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019.
A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Karen Heit. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Rose United Methodist Church, PO Box 100, 10695 School Street, Rose, New York 14542.
Eleanor was born in on January 19, 1925 in Clay, New York the daughter of Clarence and Ethel Bain Converse. She was a life long resident of Clyde, New York where she retired from the Clyde-Savannah Central School District after many years of service. She was a devoted aunt and sister. Eleanor enjoyed taking trips with her nieces and nephews as well as being a chaperone on many school trips.
Ms. Converse is survived by one sister, Dorothy Stough of Florida; a sister-in-law, Helen Converse of Rose and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Royce and Charles Converse and a sister, Helen Carr.
Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019