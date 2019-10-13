|
|
SENECA FALLS – Eleanor M. DeSarro, 88, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family (October 8, 2019) at the New York State Veteran's Home, Oxford, New York, where she had been a resident since November 2018.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 16) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 97 Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, New York with burial to follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New York State Veteran's Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, New York 13830.
Eleanor was born March 26, 1931 in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of Frances and Erma Mayville Eno. She grew up in Seneca Falls, New York, attended Mynderse Academy, and later was employed at the Seneca Knitting Mill. On October 14, 1950 she married Patrick J. DeSarro. She raised her family as a Homemaker, a Girl Scout Volunteer, and a devout Communicant of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Eleanor enjoyed the simple things in life. She found peace in prayer and her Faith, and spending time with her beloved family. She was a woman of few words with a loyal and gentle spirit, and she was always kind to everyone. She enjoyed cooking and baking, playing Bingo, and socializing with her friends. She was loved like a Mother and Grandmother by many of her relatives and friends, caring for them lovingly and selflessly.
Eleanor's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Riaz Lone, and his nurses Bonnie Scanlon and Sherry Redmond, and the staff at Sidney Primary Care, Sidney, New York, as well as Kendall Saber, Nurse Practitioner, and the entire staff of the New York State Veteran's Home for their compassionate and dedicated care.
She is survived by daughters Margaret (Paul) Gallagher, Haltom City, Texas, Mary Ellen Kuney, El Cajon, California, Marlene (David) Hares, Sidney, New York, Michele (Richard) Gefell, Watertown, New York; her brother, Richard (Nanette) Eno, Rochester, New York; eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was predeceased by Patrick, her husband of 56 years; her parents; and her son-in-law, David E. Kuney.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019