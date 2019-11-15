|
SENECA FALLS – Eleanor M. DeSarro, 88, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family (October 8, 2019) at the New York State Veteran's Home, Oxford, N.Y., where she had been a resident since November 2018.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 16) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 97 Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, N.Y. with burial to follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the New York State Veteran's Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, New York 13830.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019