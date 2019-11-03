|
Eleanor McIntyre, age 97, quietly passed away surrounded by family on October 29, 2019 after a brief hospital stay due to a fall.
A family celebration of her life will be planned for a future date.
Those wishing to memorialize Eleanor may do so by contributing to the Seneca Falls Historical Society at 55 Cayuga Street, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Eleanor was born in Cortland N.Y. on September 18, 1922. She spent her childhood in her hometown of South Otselic, N.Y. She excelled in school and graduated high school at the age of 16. She boarded a train and headed to Michigan State University where she received a Bachelors degree in Education.
Shortly after completing her education she met the man who would become her life partner, Clarence C. McIntyre. They were married on July 8, 1944.
After completing military obligations and living in several different locations, the couple settled in Bouckville, N.Y. There they raised their four children Harold, Deborah, Lee and Kimberly.
While Clarence was working in his career in high school athletics and administration, Eleanor's primary role was homemaker for the family. In addition, she would occasionally serve as a substitute teacher in local schools. She was also active as a Girl Scout leader and for a time she served as a post mistress in the town post office.
In the late 1960's the couple moved to Seneca Falls where they became owners of the Swiss Chalet Motel. As Clarence was still working full time, the duties of running the motel fell on Eleanor's shoulders.
The couple retired to sunny Florida in 1986 although they did retain a summer home in Canoga NY. Clarence died in 1990. Eleanor continued to divide her time between Seneca Falls and Holiday, Fla.
She was active in square dancing, community choral groups, the Senior Follies and Methodist Church activities. She served as a "Docent" at the Seneca Falls Historical Society for nearly 30 years. Eleanor impressed many guests with her extensive knowledge of local Seneca Falls history.
Perhaps, however, she is best remembered for her decision to take up long distance running for the first time when she was well into her 60's. For the next 25 plus years Eleanor was a regular participant in 5K and 10K races both in Central New York and in Florida. Her home was full of the many ribbons and trophies she received. Eleanor or "Ellie" as she was called retired her running shoes at age 94.
Eleanor is survived by her four children Harold W. McIntyre (Linda) of Windermere, Fla., Deborah M. Buchwald (Jonathan) of Seneca Falls, Lee E. McIntyre of Holiday, Fla. and Kimberly McIntyre Cannold (Thomas) of Longwood, Fla. She is also survived by six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019