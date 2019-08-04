Home

Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Patrick's Church
Elena C. Ignazzitto


1928 - 2019
Elena C. Ignazzitto Obituary
WATERLOO–Elena C. Ignazzitto, 90, formerly of Oneida and Oneida Castle, died Tuesday (July 30, 2019) in the Huntington Living Center, where she had been a resident for the past six years.

Viewing hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (August 5) in Oneida at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, 260 Main Street, Oneida. A Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend William Mesmer. Following the Mass, Interment will be made in St. Patrick's Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to attend.

Born in Mammola, Providence of Reggio Calabria, Italy, on September 28, 1928, she was the daughter of Nicholas "Nick" and Maria Rosa Ientile Furfaro. Elena came to America at the age of eight years old and resided in Syracuse, graduating from the former North High School. She married Frank A. Ignazzitto, Sr., in 1957 at Our Lady of Pompei Church, Syracuse. While residing in the Oneida area, Elena was active in her community and served as a communicant of St. Patrick's Church. In 2001, Elena and her husband, Frank, moved to Seneca Falls to be near their daughter and family.

Surviving are her daughter, Gloria Luffman of Seneca Falls; her son and daughter-in-law Frank and Angela Ignazzitto of Potomac Falls, Virginia; two grandchildren Jamie Luffman and Lauren Ignazzitto; five great-grandchildren Gabriel, Amiya Elena, Carley, Anthony and Alana; and several nieces; and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank; her grandson, Phillip Luffman; her parents; her brother, Gregory Furfaro; and her sister, Carmella Bernardi.

The family would like to thank the staff at Huntington Living Center for the excellent care they provided to Elena.

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
