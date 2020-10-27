1/1
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Davenport
{ "" }
NORTH ROSE - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Davenport, of North Rose, N.Y. passed away Thursday (October 22, 2020).

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday (October 28), at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 S Main St, North Rose, NY 14516 with a memorial service at 12:00 noon and burial to follow in York Settlement Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.www.catoredcreek.com

She was born in Lackawanna, N.Y. to the late Gilbert Johnson and the late Cecile McCurdy Johnson. She grew up in Eden, N.Y. and graduated from Eden High School. She served as a teacher and family worker at the Wayne County Head Start program until retirement. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, Gordon Lightfoot, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Buffalo Bills and above all, spending time with her family. Each year she would travel to reunite with her brother, sisters, and their families at the Johnson family reunions. She was a dedicated member of the Eastern Star, Draper Chapter #151.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Davenport; daughter, Deborah (Michael) DeCicco of Canandaigua, N.Y.; son, Matthew Davenport of East Syracuse, N.Y.; daughter, Kathleen Davenport of Wolcott, N.Y.; sisters Leda (James) Ansbro of Richmond, Va., Mary Lynn (Daniel) Johnson-Kerker of Warner Robins, Ga., Jeanne Baldwin of Richmond, Va., Linda (William) McNamara of Parish, N.Y.; grandchildren Caitlyn (Zachary) Koenig, Ashleigh DeCicco, Ethan DeCicco, and Autumn Davenport; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her brother, Gilbert Johnson.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 Main St.
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 946-4862
Guest Book sponsored by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home

3 entries
October 26, 2020
What a lovely memorial, Mother to many.
Joanne Burnash
Friend
October 26, 2020
Deb, (and Mike, Caitlyn, Ashleigh, Ethan and Zac), we are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother. Please know that we love you and we’re praying for all of you to feel God’s love and know that He now has your mom, safely in his care.
Nancy Wiseman
Friend
October 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We all love you and are thinking of you.
Shannon & all the kids
Friend
