Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Elizabeth Ann Travis "Betty" Clark

Elizabeth Ann Travis "Betty" Clark Obituary
GENEVA – Elizabeth Ann Travis "Betty" Clark, 76, of Gladeville, Tenn. formerly of Geneva, passed away on Thursday (November 21 2019).

Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Monday (November 25) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home, The Rev. Phyllis Granger will officiate. Burial will be in Nettle Valley Cemetery, Town of Potter.

Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the .

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 56 years, Douglas Clark of Gladeville, Tenn.; her children, Teresa Clark, Michelle Langford both of Gladeville, Tenn. and David (Gennifer) Clark of Lebanon, Tenn.; her grandchildren David "PJ" Clark, Cody Clark, Hunter Clark, Tanner Langford, all of Gladeville,Tenn., and Alexandria (Shawn) Perrigo of Lebanon, Tenn.; her great-grandchildren Jackson Perrigo, Karter Perrigo and Cash Perrigo; her brother, John (Joyce) Holland of Crossville, Tenn. and her friend and caregiver, Lisa Clark.

She was predeceased by her father, George Hamilton Travis; her mother, Rita Talbert; her step-father, Edward Talbert; son, James Douglas Clark; son-in-law, Perry Langford and sisters Carol, Kathy and Barbara.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.dedvaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
