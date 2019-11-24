|
GENEVA – Elizabeth Ann Travis "Betty" Clark, 76, of Gladeville, Tenn. formerly of Geneva, passed away on Thursday (November 21 2019).
Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Monday (November 25) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home, The Rev. Phyllis Granger will officiate. Burial will be in Nettle Valley Cemetery, Town of Potter.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 56 years, Douglas Clark of Gladeville, Tenn.; her children, Teresa Clark, Michelle Langford both of Gladeville, Tenn. and David (Gennifer) Clark of Lebanon, Tenn.; her grandchildren David "PJ" Clark, Cody Clark, Hunter Clark, Tanner Langford, all of Gladeville,Tenn., and Alexandria (Shawn) Perrigo of Lebanon, Tenn.; her great-grandchildren Jackson Perrigo, Karter Perrigo and Cash Perrigo; her brother, John (Joyce) Holland of Crossville, Tenn. and her friend and caregiver, Lisa Clark.
She was predeceased by her father, George Hamilton Travis; her mother, Rita Talbert; her step-father, Edward Talbert; son, James Douglas Clark; son-in-law, Perry Langford and sisters Carol, Kathy and Barbara.
