Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Ovid Union Cemetery
Elizabeth Dougherty


1942 - 2019
Elizabeth Dougherty Obituary
ROMULUS – Elizabeth Dougherty, age 77, longtime resident of the Romulus area, passed away at her home on Monday (September 9, 2019).

A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday (September 13) in Ovid Union Cemetery, officiated by family friend, Charles "Skip" Tilton.

Kindly consider a donation to Bearing Christian Seed, 1369 Woodville Pike, Milford, OH 45150 or Friends of Israel Ministry, PO Box 908, Bellmawr, NJ 08099.

Liz was born in Poland on June 23, 1942, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lydia Roman. After living throughout parts of Europe, she became a naturalized citizen and was later married to Gary R. Doughterty. She was employed as a therapy aide at Willard Psychiatric Center until it's closure, and she assisted with the relocation of patients to community residence facilities. Liz was given the nickname "The -869-Lady" by her co-workers and patients for her stylish looks, professionalism and classy demeanor. Liz was profoundly religious, studying and sharing the word of God was very important to her, she was an avid gardener and had a great appreciation for art.

She is survived by her children Daniel J. (Christine) Dougherty of Rochester and Cynthia (Henry) Swarthout of Maiden, N.C.; her grandchildren Rachel, Danielle, Mason and Kylie.

Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Gary R. Doughterty in 2010.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
