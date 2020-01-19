|
|
WATERLOO – Elizabeth Fleming, 95, passed away, peacefully Thursday evening (January 16, 2020) at Highland Hospital with her loving and supporting family by her side.
Pursuant to Elizabeth's request there will be no public calling hours.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday (January 20) St. Mary's Church, 25 Center Street, Waterloo. Burial will take place immediately following in St Mary's Cemetery, W. Wright Avenue, Waterloo.
The family requests that any memorial contributions be directed to Advent House, 1010 Moseley Rd, Fairport, NY 14450, or to the of Rochester and the Finger Lakes.
Elizabeth was born in Munich, Germany on September 14, 1924, the daughter of the late Ignaz and Anna (Genck) Binder.
Loving Stay at Home Mother and Wife, Elizabeth is survived by her sons William (Susan) Fleming of Oldsmar, Fla., and Shawn (Melissa) Fleming of Victor, N.Y.; grandchildren Jennifer (Mike) Gross, Heather (Joseph) Harris, Allison (Colin Edwards) Fleming, Shawn P. Fleming, and Tara Fleming; loving former daughter-in-law; Christina Fleming; great-grandchildren Cole and Miles Harris, Christian and Lauren Gross; nieces Mary Jean, Kitty, Tina, Sarah; and many loving friends.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, William C. Fleming, whom she married February 14, 1952; sister, Anna (Joseph) Segerer; brother, Ignaz Binder both of Germany; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (William) Cross.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020