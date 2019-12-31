Home

Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
Elizabeth Hernandez Obituary
LYONS – Elizabeth Hernandez, 52 passed away on Sunday (December 29, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital.

Family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday (January 2, 2020) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Elizabeth's funeral service will follow visitation at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.

In memory of Elizabeth, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons 14489.

Elizabeth was born, the daughter of Juan and Francisca (Rivas) Hernandez on Saturday (January 28, 1967) in Newark, N.Y. She spent her life in the Lyons area, graduating from Lyons High School class of 1985. Elizabeth attended secretary school in Newark and was employed at Newark Central Schools in the main office. She was very interested in wood carving, drawing, cooking and loved cats. She loved music and played guitar and the violin and was recently learning the ukulele.

Elizabeth will be remembered by her father, Juan Hernandez; and sisters Milagros Hernandez and Jeanette Hernandez.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her mother, Francisca (Rivas) Hernandez in 2000.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
